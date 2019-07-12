“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the Chairman of Afenifere. This is one death too many.”



“I call on the security services to initiate speedy and thorough investigations to bring her killers to book and stem the epidemic of insecurity in our land. My prayers and deep compassion go to Chief Reuben Fasoranti, his family and the entire membership of Afenifere.”



“My family and I stand shoulder to shoulder with you at this trying time, even as we pray for the repose of Mrs. Funke Olakunrin’s soul. Peace must return to Nigeria, by every means possible. Enough of this. Enough of this!”

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of the leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, by suspected kidnappers.Olakunrin was on Friday reportedly shot dead by suspected Herdsmen in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.According to sources, the deceased was said to be coming from the Lagos end of the Benin/Ore road when her car was attacked by the kidnappers suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.Atiku in a series of tweets on his verified and official twitter handle said, this is one death too many.He said...