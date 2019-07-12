



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the last general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has launched a fresh attack at the government of President Muhammadu Buhari over recent reports on the country’s debt.





We reported earlier in the week that the Debt Management Office published the Public Debt Data comprising the Domestic and External Debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT as at March 31, 2019.





In a series of tweets on Friday, Atiku claimed that the current administration has done nothing but put the country in huge debts, adding that hunger and poverty have doubled in 2019.





He tweeted, “Nigeria’s debt has more than doubled from ₦12 trillion in 2015, to ₦24.9 trillion in 2019, yet we became the world headquarters for extreme poverty. Irresponsible borrowing results in unprecedented sorrowing. We mustn’t saddle future generations with debt instead of prosperity.

“Without the checks and balances occasioned by a truly independent and self-accounting Legislature and Judiciary, as co-equal and non-subordinate arms of government, we will continue to have a profligate executive that borrows to sustain its greed and not the nation’s need.





“As it stands today, every man, woman and child in Nigeria is now not only poorer than they were in 2015, additionally, we all individually owe more than twice what we did in 2015. We may not have participated in the profligate borrowing, but we all suffer the resultant sorrowing.”





