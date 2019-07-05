Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has consoled Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, following his loss at the Supreme Court’ ruling of the Osun State Governorship Election.





The apex court in a split judgment on Friday agreed substantially with the Court of Appeal which ruled that a majority judgment delivered at the tribunal was a nullity, thereby validating Gboyega Oyetola as the governor of the State.





Reacting to the judgment, Atiku who is also challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in court in a series of tweets said Supreme Court which ruled has the judicial finality, so the legal case is over.

I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days.



The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over.

— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 5, 2019

However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the @OfficialPDPNig is not over and cannot be overlooked.

Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the PDP in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

The great people of Osun had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.