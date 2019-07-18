Arsenal have won their second pre-season friendly within three days, after defeating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the early hours of Thursday.The Gunners, had on Tuesday, beat Colorado Rapids 2-0.Unai Emery’s men took the lead against the Bundesliga giants four minutes after the break, thanks to Louis Poznanski’s own goal.Robert Lewandowski made it 1-1, but Eddie Nketiah netted the winning goal with two minutes left.Arsenal will continue their preparations for the new season, with another friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday, July 20.