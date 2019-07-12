David Ornstein: #Koscielny is understood to have become increasingly discontent since his return in December from an Achilles injury, primarily over the management of his playing schedule and the direction in which he feels the team and club are moving. https://t.co/68V5Fimjzx July 11, 2019

We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions,” the Gunners said in an official statement.



“We hope to resolve this matter and will not be providing any further comment at this time.”



We are very disappointed by Laurent’s actions, which are against our clear instructions,”

Laurent Koscielny, Arsenal’s captain, has gone on a strike and said he won’t join the team’s pre-season tour of the United States.The veteran runs out of his Arsenal contract at the end of next season and is subject of interest to several Ligue 1 clubs in France.Arsenal are "very disappointed" by the actions of defender Laurent Koscielny, who has refused to travel on a pre-season tour.The 33-year-is-old is reportedly not satisfied at the direction the club is currently heading and had requested to terminate his contract weeks after Arsenal’s Europa League defeat to Chelsea.The Frenchman is adamant to return to his homeland next season with a three year deal with Bordeaux is supposedly on the table.He is also said to be considering buying out the remainder of his contract to force a move away from the club.The center-back currently earns £90,000 per week at Arsenal on a deal that expires next June.Besides Bordeaux, Rennes and Lyon are also interested in the player but none have approached Arsenal to negotiate a transfer.Arsenal are open to part with ways the former Lorient man but for a sizeable transfer fee around the region of £10m.Koscielny has made 255 appearances for Arsenal following his arrival at the club in 2010.He has spent near a decade at Arsenal.