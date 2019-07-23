



Azagbene community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, on Tuesday, was thrown into confusion, following the alleged invasion of the community by operatives of the Joint Task Force (JTF), over the killing of two Army personnel by suspected criminals from the community.





The killing of the Army personnel has continued to draw the attention of individuals, government and the Civil Society Organization (CSO), who described it as barbaric and unfortunate.





Details shortly…