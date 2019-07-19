The Army said yesterday that it had begun investigation into the assault of a motorist at Obalende, Lagos Island, by a man dressed in military camouflage.General Officer Commanding 81 Division Maj.-Gen Musa Yusuf, reacting to the video, said: “Intelligence and Military Police commanders are handling the matter. We are trying to trace the soldier and where he is serving.”Outcry greeted a viral video, which showed the purported soldier identified as Duru I., who drove an ash Acura Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with number plate Oyo AE966YYY, physically assaulted an elderly man.According to the poster of the video, the incident occurred around 5:16pm on Monday opposite Kam Salem Police Station, Obalende.The video showed the uniformed man drove against traffic and suddenly stopped, came out of his vehicle and slapped the driver of a car, ordering him to come out of his car.Narrating what happened, the poster wrote: “We were on the right side of the road, coming from Obalende, but had to stop, as there was an oncoming vehicle on our way. This vehicle should have been on the left side. We horned several times, but the vehicle refused to move.“We then heard other disgruntled drivers murmur ‘na soldier o’. So we reversed in an attempt to wriggle our way out peacefully, but surprisingly the soldier reversed and intentionally drove forward to hit our car.“These videos show the altercations right from when we were wrongly hit. His name as seen on his uniform is Duru I.”