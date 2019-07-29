



Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, says Rauf Aregbesola, former governor of Osun state, will speak up if President Muhammadu Buhari makes a mistake on any decision.





The senator said this during the screening of Aregbesola, a ministerial nominee, on Monday.





He said the former governor is known for his use of power for the benefit of the masses.





“When the great philosopher Emerson said and I quote, ‘Power is a trust which can only be justified when used for the benefit of the common man’. When he was saying that, he was talking about Rauf Aregbesola,” he said.





“And if there is one asset among the nominees who can look at Mr President, because no one is perfect and peradventure Mr President makes any mistake on any decision, this man will tell him just like I will do.





“He was a colleague, one that loves the country and pray for this country. The coming of Rauf into the executive council is indeed a blessing. As a colleague, we never agreed on many issues, but principles brought us together.





“I remembered vividly as their chairman, himself, el-Rufai, Oshiomhole, that all of you know about, and most of the governors. He particularly touched nothing but about the unity of the country and how we can all move Nigeria forward.”





Okorocha, a former governor of Imo, said he and Aregbesola hardly agreed on issues, adding that they were brought together by similar principles.





He urged his colleagues to grant Aregbesola the privilege “to bow and go”, a request which was granted by the senate but after Aregbesola had responded to some questions.



