The House of Representatives on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure equity and fairness by appointing more women in his cabinet noting that women representation in federal positions had been abysmally low.The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Hon. Omowumi Ogunlola on the matter on the floor of the HouseDebating the motion, Ogunlola noted that Nigeria is blessed with women of high academic stature some of who have leadership qualities and some have held exalted positions with high levels of responsibilities, both in Nigeria and international organisations.She further noted that out of 469 members of the National Assembly, only 19 are women with 12 of them in the House of Representatives and 7 in the Senate.The lawmaker also noted that the aggregate of the two figures in terms of percentage representation is 4.1% which is not in accord with international best practices.She said: ” aware that this development does not also abide with the resolution at Women Conference in Beijing China in 1995 where it was urged that women should be recognised and given responsible positions in Governments”.She also said that women are equal partners in the political and socio-economic development of any nation and Nigeria cannot be an exception.The lawmaker added that this anomaly can be corrected by President Muhammadu Buhari appointing more women into his cabinet and also appointing them to head agencies of government.Consequently, when the House presided by the Speaker Hon Femi Gbajabiamila put the matter to a voice vote, the lawmakers voted for it.The Speaker further mandated the relevant House Committee (yet to be constituted) to ensure compliance to the resolution.