



Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, has kicked against the federal government’s Ruga settlement plan.





Ruga settlements are conceived by the federal government to address the incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the country.





The development has since stirred reactions from wide range of Nigerians.





Suleman reacting in a post on Tuesday, said any state governor in support of RUGA should be ashamed.

The cleric noted that land should be bought not given for free.





Apostle Suleman wrote: “Any governor that gives out his land for RUGA rubbish should be ashamed.





“You don’t enter people’s ancestry to give their lands to cows, stay in your locality and do your business there.





“If you want land anywhere in the world, you pay for it and it is willingly given.”





Meanwhile, Niger State government on Monday said the Northern states have the potentials to accommodate the federal government’s Ruga settlement plan.