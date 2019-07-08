



Apostle Johnson Suleman, Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, has condemned protest against Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over his alleged silence on Boko Haram captive, Leah Sharibu and happenings in Nigeria.





It was earlier reported that some members of the Creative Group Industry led by Eedris Abdulkareem on Monday staged a peaceful protest to the Redemption Camp, Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, to make some demands from the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to speak up on some developments affecting the masses in the country.





The protesters in their hundreds, included maverick Nigerian entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly called Charly Boy, Michael Parish, Idris Abdulkareem, Baba Fryo and a couple of other upcoming artists





The protesters with placards criticised Pastor Adeboye for keeping quiet over the abduction of Leah Sharibu and alleged Islamisation agenda by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.





The inscriptions on placards read: “Adeboye speak up for Leah Sharibu”, “Adeboye would you have kept quiet if Leah was your biological daughter”.





Reacting to the development, Apostle Suleman took to his official Twitter page to condemn the protesters for criticizing Adeboye.





Suleman countered their claim that Pastor Adeboye was quiet about happenings in the country and release of Leah Sharibu.





In defense of Adeboye, Suleman wrote: “Papa Adeboye said the government should hasten the release of Leah and all in captivity (I was there).





“He only told us not to take laws into our hands and pray for Nigeria and you say he is not speaking.





“Wait till you are that age so you show us how else an elder should speak.”