



Ozonkpu Victor Oye, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has lost his last daughter, Mrs. Chineye Amaechi.





This was made known in a terse statement on Saturday night by the APGA New Media Group.





The statement stated that Chineye died on Friday afternoon, at about 2pm at a private hospital in Lekki, Lagos, after she was allegedly diagnosed with typhoid and malaria.





It hinted that her death might have arisen from misdiagnosis, which, according to a source, did not take her medical history into account.

The statement also disclosed that her remains had been deposited at a morgue in Lagos, pending when burial plans are put in place.





According to the statement, “The late Chineye Amaechi, is survived by her husband, a set of twins, parents and immediate siblings.”





Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Senator Victor Umeh, has condoled Chief Victor Oye, over the demise of his daughter, Mrs. Chineye Amaechi.





Umeh, in his condolence message, on Sunday, said, “My Wife and i this afternoon in London, received with surprise and shock, the sad news of the death of Mrs. Chinenye Amaechi (Née Oye), the Daughter of Ọzọ Nkpu Victor Ike Oye and Iyom Mary Oye.





“My family sympathizes with Ozonkpu Oye and their in-laws. We pray the Almighty God to grant Chinenye’s Soul eternal rest. We also pray that God comforts her husband, children, parents and siblings and equally grants them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.”



