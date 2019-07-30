



It was a rude shock to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday when Major-General Paul Chadri Tarfa, retd, declared that the military Authority in 1961 did not ask them during enlistment to submit for safe keep their Secondary School Certificates.

Tarfa’s submission was contrary to a public statement made by President Muhammadu Buhari wherein he claimed that the military authority was in possession of his certificate.





But Tarfa who affirmed that he was recruited into the Nigerian Army on April 16, 1962 with Buhari said this under cross-examination by Buhari’s lead counsel, Wole Olanipekun.





Yet, there was a contradiction. This is because while Tarfa agreed that Buhari joined the army in 1962, Suleiman Isa Mai Adu’a, another APC Witness said Buhari joined the Army in 1961.





