The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State, while reacting to the pipeline explosion in Ijegun are of the state described it as devastating.The party stated this in a statement through its Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mr Abiodun Salami, while speaking with the newsmen in Lagos.It was earlier reported that a petroleum pipeline exploded in Ijegun in the early hours of Thursday, leading to loss of lives and property.Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, while speaking on the incident, stated that two burnt bodies had been recovered from the scene, while eight people with injuries were rescued.He revealed that no fewer than thirty vehicles were destroyed by the pipeline explosion which was triggered by pipeline vandals.Salami stated that the incident was a very sad one, seeing lives and properties destroyed, he took the opportunity to commiserate with the families of the victims.He noted that the pipeline explosion was becoming incessant in the area, and called on the relevant authorities to do the needful to avert a recurrence.“As a party, we are sad about the pipeline explosion in Ijegun this morning, we are devastated.”“We are particularly pained because lives were lost to the accompanying inferno and so many vehicles were burnt.”“We commiserate with the families of those who lost their lives as well as the people of Ijegun and the state government.”“We also wish those who sustained burns in the incident speedy recovery, while praying for succour for those who lost their vehicles.”“Pipeline explosion is becoming rampant in Ijegun and we are calling on the relevant authorities to take the necessary measures to address the problem,” he said.