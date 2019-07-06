The United Kingdom branch of the ruling All Progressives Congress in a mock tweet on Friday, congratulated PDP’s candidate in the 2018 Osun governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke.





The party also mocked the politician’s nephew and singer, David Adeleke, aka, Davido, saying, “Congrats, @iam_Davido”.





Featuring a video of the politician dancing with a lady, APC said Adeleke won his election petition case at Pakurumo Supreme Court — an uncomplimentary reference to Adeleke’s style of dancing.





On its verified Twitter handle, @APCUKingdom, APC UK tweeted...





“BREAKING: Sen Ademola Adeleke [@IsiakaAdeleke1] of @OfficialPDPNig wins @Pakurumo Supreme Court! In a unanimous judgment delivered by the Chairman of the Supreme court, Hon Justice Alanta the court upheld the one corner appeal thereby confirming AA as Gov.”





