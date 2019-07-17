



The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally reacted to the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Rueben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, by yet to be identified gunmen.





The party also urged Nigerians to be wary of partisan individuals making inciting comments.





APC said some leaders were spreading hate and intolerance over the current insecurity in the country.





The ruling party called on leaders to be temperate in their language and actions, chiding some individuals it said formally occupied elective positions but failed to tackle many of the criminalities facing the country today.





APC’s statement was signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, and made available to reporters in Abuja on Wednesday.





The statement added, “The APC notes public concerns over cases of violent crimes recorded in some parts of the country, particularly in the recent and unfortunate killing of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Chief Rueben Fasoranti, Afenifere leader.





“Losing a loved one is never easy to come to terms with, particularly in such unfortunate circumstance. We join the President Muhamadu Buhari administration and all peace-loving Nigerians in extending condolences to the family of the late Funke Olakunrin on the sad and painful loss.





“However, the APC is disturbed by recent reckless and provocative statements ascribed to some leaders and interests in the country. Inciting actions and rhetoric are counterproductive and dangerous particularly in a multi-ethnic country such as ours.





“Terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes must be condemned by all. There is nothing like an Isoko, Gwari or Awori robber because criminality has no tribe in the eyes of the law.





“We must remind ourselves that many of the recorded genocides all over the world started through unchecked prejudices and systematic profiling of racial, political and cultural groups. God forbid our dear country descends into such savagery.





“We reject the notion of a Nigeria where any ethnic group is unwelcome in any part of the country. Every Nigerian must be free to live and work in safety anywhere in the country. Our leaders have an important duty to be temperate in their language and actions.





“We must be wary of partisan individuals, many of whom formerly occupied elective positions but failed to tackle many of the criminalities we face today. We must be wary of these leaders who now play to the gallery to incite, spread hate and intolerance in the country. Their interventions are not patriotic but in pursuance of their political and selfish interests.





“The APC urges the President Buhari administration, the National Assembly, our religious, traditional, political leaders and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians not to be distracted by these unpatriotic antics.





“We may not agree on some issues in our national life, but we must continue to explore all peaceful and legitimate avenues to tackle our challenges and find amicable common ground to our disputation. Finally, we also call on relevant security agencies to intensify ongoing effort to rid the country of crime, particularly the violent type.”