The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally settled for Alhassan Doguwa as its Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, The Nation reports.
Doguwa is an APC member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.
The lawmaker was the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly.
Details later…
