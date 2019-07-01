 APC finally picks House of Reps Leader | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
APC finally picks House of Reps Leader

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally settled for Alhassan Doguwa as its Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, The Nation reports.

Doguwa is an APC member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

The lawmaker was the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives in the 8th Assembly.

