Dave Ogbole, a Makurdi-based preacher, has been accused of sexual assault after the clergyman made supportive comments about Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).





Fatoyinbo has been in the eye of the storm after Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolo, Nigerian singer, alleged that he had raped her on two occasions when she was a teenager.





Ogbole had visited his social media account to show his support for Fatoyinbo.





“My loyalty is stronger than correctness. I run to the battle, right or wrong. We never leave a comrade alone in battle. It is one for all, all for one. I stand with Biodun Fatoyinbo, I am Biodun Fatoyinbo,” he wrote.

Shortly after he had shared the post, Nguter Uja, a Nigerian lawyer and daughter to Tor Uja, the executive secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, took to the comment section to accuse Ogbole of similarly groping and abusing her.





“Do you want me to tell the world how you touched my breasts in my father’s house? Or should I tell them of how you said I was sexy and that I had sexy eyes, the countless times you came into Abuja and invited me to sleep over in your hotel?” she wrote.





“Do you forget you told me you love me? Are you aware my whole family knows you for the pervert that you are? I reported you to my father, who is supposed to be your ‘father in the Lord’.





“Less than a month ago I ran into you at my sister’s wedding, you planted a wet kiss on my cheek with your hand around my waist in public! You called me immediately I got back to Abuja, telling me you missed seeing my beautiful face and that I was looking very sexy.

“Do you deny this? I have held back all these years because I wanted to forgive you. And I do. But I will expose you for the fraud and predator that you are. Don’t make me say more, Dave Ogbole, I beg you.”