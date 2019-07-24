



Another youth Corps member serving with the Leadership Newspaper, was hit on the chest by a stray bullet during the Shi'ites and Police clash in Abuja on Monday, July 22, 2019.





According to the news outlet, Aliyu was on his way home when the bloody protest started. A stray bullet hit him on the chest. Thankfully he was rushed to the National Hospital Abuja where he is recuperating.

Narrating how it happened, Aliyu said





‘’I was on my way home in a taxi after close of work when I got hit by a stray bullet which brushed through my chest.I did not even know that I was shot until I started feeling heavy on my chest. Then I was rushed to the hospital, ’’ Aliyu said.





This is coming as fellow journalist and Youth corper, Precious Owolabi, died after being shot during the same protest.