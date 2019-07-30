



Former governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode has spoken on his rumoured planned defection from the All Progressive Congress, APC, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.





There have been speculations in some quarters that Ambode was disappointed he did not make the ministerial list President Muhammadu Buhari submitted to the Nigerian Senate.





Many had thought the nation’s leader would compensate Ambode for losing his return ticket to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.





Buhari picked two nominees from Lagos and Ambode lost out.

Those picked were ex Lagos Governor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, and the Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora.





But Habib Aruna, Ambode’s spokesman, in a terse statement Monday night, said any information of his principal leaving the ruling party was “totally untrue”.





While debunking the news as an attempt to malign former Lagos helmsman, Aruna appealed to the public to disregard mischievous persons and their sponsors.





He said: “We enjoin the general public, particularly Lagosians to disregard the planted news by some faceless and mischievous individuals in some unknown blogs, who are hell bent on creating acrimonious situation, spreading fake news that the immediate past governor of Lagos State, HE. Akinwunmi Ambode has dumped the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for the PDP.





“The news is fake. The former governor is firmly a member of APC, working in his own capacity to see that the progressive ideas and the next level agenda of President Buhari succeed”.