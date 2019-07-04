Speaker of the House Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has just named the Principal Officers from the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).They are Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (Kano) as House Leader; Peter Akpatason (Edo) Deputy House Leader; Hon. Tahir Mohammed Monguno ( Borno) Chief Whip and Nkiruika Onyejeocha (Abia) as Deputy Chief Whip.Doguwa was the Chief Whip in the 8th House.Doguwa, in a brief speech, thanked God for sparing his life to witness the present day when he became the Leader.Gbajabiamila, while making the announcement, said the constitution of the leadership of the House is in line with Order 7 Rule 4 which States that the leadership of the House should be nominated from members of the House.Wrapping up the announcement, he said: “According to the rules of the House, the leadership of the House has now been legally constituted.”