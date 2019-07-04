 Alaibe declares for Balyesa governorship, picks form | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Alaibe declares for Balyesa governorship, picks form

A former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Timi Alaibe a few minutes ago declared his ambition to be the next governor of Bayelsa State.

He said he will run a Blue Ocean Economy and invite private sector capital for a sustainable development in the state.

He has also obtained the relevant form from the National Secretariat for the governorship race.



Alaibe, who unveiled his ambition in Abuja, said: ” I have had many consultations before declaring my interest. The consultations are still ongoing. “Essentially, my vision for Bayelsa is that of a shared economic prosperity for the people of the state.

” The vision is about the government as a social investor and the government as an enabler to invite private sector capital…”



