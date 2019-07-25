







The video of the assault by the chairman has been trending in the social media.





The member representing Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo state constituency, Mr.Uduak Ududoh-PDP brought the motion before floor of the house.





According to him, ”the video has gone viral and it is embarrassing to the Governor, the House of Assembly and all right thinking people of Akwa Ibom state and therefore, the alleged actor in the video suspected to be the chairman of Abak LGA has questions to answer since the incident happened in the local government council secretariat.”





All the 25 members present at the plenary condemned the action, and described it as abuse of office by the chairman in the said video and resolved that the chairman must be suspended for a thorough investigation to be carried out on the matter.





The Leader of the House, Mr Udo Kierian, moved the motion to pass the resolution to suspend Mr Imoh Williams, Chairman, Abak LGA indefinitely while Mrs Benita Ukpe, Vice Chairman, to act as the Acting Chairman pending the outcome of investigation on the matter.





The motion also referred the matter to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs chaired by Mr Mark Esset – PDP representing Nsit Atai state constituency and to report back to the House within one month.





The motion also urged the Police to handle the criminal aspect of the matter and expedite action and bring all culprits involved to book, the motion was seconded by the Deputy Leader, Mr Aniefiok Akpan and member representing Etinan state constituency.





The Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey, directed the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Mrs Mandu Umoren to forward the resolution of the House to all the authorities concerned for necessary actions.





Reacting to such assault on a member of the public by a pubic office holder, governor Udom Emmanuel said, “I roundly condemn the assault that took place at Abak Local Government Council, currently circulating on the social media. Such actions are unacceptable in a civilized society and do not represent our core values in the state. I have advised the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to commence full investigtions into the matter.”