



The leader of the Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State and former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ali Olanusi has disclosed that days after the reconciliation meeting by the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu is yet to honour the agreement reached at the meeting.





According to Olanusi who is a member of APC Board of Trustees, BoT, part of the resolutions reached at the South-West leaders’ meeting which was held last week Tuesday was for the dissolution of the Ade Adetimehin led state working committee of the party.





Olanusi who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Thursday during the group’s meeting also revealed that the last week Tuesday’s peace meeting by South-West leaders of the party was never for the second term ambition of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.





Tinubu had on Tuesday last week led other leaders of the party within the South West region to the State in a move to reconcile warring and aggrieved factions of the party.

The APC chieftain maintained that the meeting centred on the unity and progress of the party in the state and not the second term ambition of Akeredolu .





“We want to appreciate leaders of our party in the South West for calling last week’s meeting. What we discussed was that our party most move ahead in unity and progress.





“The leaders agreed with us that for the party to achieve the needed unity, the state executives of the party should be dissolved and caretaker committee be set up to run the party in the state pending the time a new congress.





“They never contested our position and they said they will look into it. We are waiting for the national headquarters of APC to do the needful because those leaders don’t have the power to dissolve party executives. We told them we have lost confidence in the Ade Adetimehin led state executives and they agreed with us.





“However, we want to place on record that Tinubu, Baba Akande and others did not call the meeting for second ambition of Akeredolu. In fact, nobody discussed any political ambition, knowing full well the party is still in crisis.





Meanwhile, a former Commissioner for Regional Integration in Osun State, Mr. Bola Ilori said window of peace had been opened with the meeting, adding that both parties must keep to the agreement.





“We must act as one political party, that is the only way our party can win. If we are divided we will all lose together. Our intention is to retain power in Ondo state and for us to do that we must have unity of purpose.





“If we are still fighting, Akeredolu cannot win, even any other person. We need ourselves. Nobody mentioned the second term of Akeredolu in the meeting. What we need now is one united party and both parties agreed to that. Nobody preached second term,” he said.