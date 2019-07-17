Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared the two toll plazas at Lekki and Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge toll-free during peak hours today.
This is in continuation of the government’s simulation survey of traffic situation at the area to reduce traffic congestion.
A statement by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said a toll-free passage at the toll plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge would run between 6:30am and 9:30am and also from 4:30pm till 7:30pm.
The statement said both toll plazas will be free for motorists going to and leaving Lekki axis to allow the state’s consultants to complete the traffic simulation survey started a few weeks ago.
The toll-free hours, the governor said, is to allow traffic consultants to the government carry out a comprehensive study of traffic flow around Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axes, which is part of the initiatives the government is bringing to diffuse vehicular gridlock at major business districts.
