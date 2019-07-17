Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared the two toll plazas at Lekki and Ikoyi-Lekki Link Bridge toll-free during peak hours today.This is in continuation of the government’s simulation survey of traffic situation at the area to reduce traffic congestion.A statement by the governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said a toll-free passage at the toll plaza on Lekki-Epe Expressway and Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge would run between 6:30am and 9:30am and also from 4:30pm till 7:30pm.The statement said both toll plazas will be free for motorists going to and leaving Lekki axis to allow the state’s consultants to complete the traffic simulation survey started a few weeks ago.The toll-free hours, the governor said, is to allow traffic consultants to the government carry out a comprehensive study of traffic flow around Lekki-Ikoyi-Victoria Island axes, which is part of the initiatives the government is bringing to diffuse vehicular gridlock at major business districts.