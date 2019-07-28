The Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial Zone, Sen. Elisha Abbo has received an award of excellence from members of inter-community awareness for change and development initiative in his office in Abuja.
The lawmaker, who made headlines recently for assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop in Abuja, assured that he is committed to serving humanity, using his office as a distinguished senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.
The Senator thanked the group for finding him worthy of such a prestigious “ICON of Democracy” Awards.
According to the lawmaker, his pending case of assault won’t deter him from providing dividends of democracy to his constituents and Nigerians in general.
