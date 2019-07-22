



The atmosphere of St David’s Anglican Cathedral, Akure, the Ondo State capitl was that of sorrow on Monday as the church was filled with mournful looks by those who had come to bid farewell to the daughter of the National Leader of Afenifere, Mrs Funke Olakunri who was murdered on July 12 by suspected herders.





Delivering the sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese, Rt. Rev Simeon Borokini who took the bible reading from the Book of 1 Thessalonians stated that death was inevitable for all humans.





With the sermon titled “Prepare to meet your God” Bishop Borokini emphasized that, “all humans shall one day meet their creator by death. It could come by accident, plane crash, Boko Haram or Fulani herdsmen.”





“We must all believe in God. Most of us live as if the earth is the only place that we will end our journey. But there is another place called heaven where all the righteous will be.”

Describing the late Olakunri as a gem that will be missed by all, the Bishop stated that she gave her all for humanity as she touched many lives within the little time she spent on earth.





Bishop Borokini also maintained that it is only God that can comfort the family of the deceased.





“When you believe in God, it is only him that can comfort you. He is the only one that can console baba (Pa Fasoranti), the children the deceased left behind and her widower.”





“If you don’t believe in Jesus, then it is a wasteful life. He is the visa we need to get to heaven.





“No matter who you are, a senator, president, governor and so on. If you don’t know Jesus, you can’t get to heaven without knowing Jesus no matter your status.





“We are all going to give account of our stewardship whether you like it or not. Even Arakunrin Akeredolu will give his own account.





However, the Bishop decried the alarming rate of insecurity as he stated that Nigerian leaders should be alive to their responsibility.





“Do we have credible leaders in Nigeria? Do we have leaders we can reckon with? It is so unfortunate.





“There’s is a need for our leaders to improve security measures in the country. The moment any Nigerian step out of their house, they are taking a bigger risk. Nobody is safe in Nigeria at the moment.”





Dignitaries present at the funeral service were the Governors of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu; Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwolu; Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State.





Others were, Femi Fani-Kayode, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni; former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko among others.





Recall that on July 12, Pa Fasoranti lost his 58-year-old daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri.





Mrs. Olakunri was gruesomely murdered by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on the Benin-Sagamu expressway while on her way to Lagos from Akure in her Land Cruiser SUV after visiting her 93-old-year father.