



The Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has described Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed as the “greatest noisemaker from Arewa land.”





Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin made the remark in response to Mohammed’s claim that the group was making provocative comments, hence they were noise makers.





Mohammed had claimed that Afenifere had not learnt any lesson from the Biafran war, adding that they would be the first to flee if war breaks out.





He had said: “We have to be very careful and mind our utterances. It is easy to start a war but it is not easy to stop it.





“We all saw what happened during the Biafran war even though a lot of people who went through that experience have not learnt anything like some of the leaders of Afenifere. They have been making provocative statements in recent times.





“People’s lives are determined partly by their culture. These people are noisemakers and if there is war today, they will run away because most of them have houses outside the country. They make big, big noise but some of the real fighters who will fight until death don’t even talk about it.





“We shouldn’t allow these lousy people to lead us to war. War is not good. I want Nigerians to be careful because if the chips are down, these people will not be available to fight. They are calling for war, let the war starts and we will see who will run first.”





However, Odumakin, in a statement said: “Dr. Junaid Mohammed is the greatest noise maker from Arewa land.





“What is so pathetic is that his noise is not rhythmic. He shouts here today and blows there tomorrow. He makes all manners of reckless comments against other groups without restrains.





“It is unfortunate that a brilliant person like him is devoting his intellect to negative causes most of the times”.