South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter insists that stopping Odion Ighalo will be key to the Bafana Bafana pulling off a result against Nigeria in Wednesday’s quarter-final clash at the Cairo International Stadium, Sports Extra reports.Ighalo is one of the joint top scorer in the competition with three goals alongside Senegal’s Saido Mane, Adam Ounas (Algeria) and Cedric Bakambu (DR Congo).“We definitely respect the Super Eagles, but not afraid of them,” Baxter said in a news conference in Cairo on Tuesday.“We don’t make plans to stop individual players, rather we will do it as a team. We will find a way of stopping the ball from getting to him (Ighalo). It is up to our back four to do that.”