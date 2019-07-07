 AFCON 2019: Sunday Oliseh speaks on Nigeria’s win over Cameroon, predicts South Africa clash | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Former Super Eagles head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has hailed the team’s mental strength following their 3-2 win over Cameroon, in an Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash on Saturday.

Nigeria fought back from a goal down at half-time to edge the Indomitable Lions, scoring twice in three second-half minutes.



They will now meet South Africa in the quarter-finals on July 10, after Stuart Baxter’s men defeated host nation Egypt 1-0 in Cairo.

Oliseh is confident Gernot Rohr’s men can go all the way and clinch their fourth continental crown.

“Super Eagles players show strong mental strength to beat Cameroon and qualify for the quarter-finals.

“Now everything is possible! Delighted for the boys,” Oliseh tweeted.



