Africa Cup of Nations 2019 leading goalscorers after third place playoff in Egypt on Wednesday:
5: Ighalo (NGR)
3: Mahrez, Ounas (both ALG), Bakambu (COD), Mane (SEN)
2: Elmohamady, Salah (both EGY), Kodjia, Zaha (both CIV), Andriamahitsinoro (MAD), J. Ayew (GHA), Bahoken (CMR), Belaili (ALG), En-Nesyri (MAR), Msakni (TUN), Okwi (UGA), Olunga (KEN), Pote (BEN), Yattara (GUI), Zungu (RSA)
AFP.
