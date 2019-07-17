 AFCON 2019 leading scorers | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Africa Cup of Nations 2019 leading goalscorers after third place playoff in Egypt on Wednesday:

5: Ighalo (NGR)

 3: Mahrez, Ounas (both ALG), Bakambu (COD), Mane (SEN)

 2: Elmohamady, Salah (both EGY), Kodjia, Zaha (both CIV), Andriamahitsinoro (MAD), J. Ayew (GHA), Bahoken (CMR), Belaili (ALG), En-Nesyri (MAR), Msakni (TUN), Okwi (UGA), Olunga (KEN), Pote (BEN), Yattara (GUI), Zungu (RSA)


AFP.



