Read previous story Actress Simbee Davis, the lady who accused MC Galaxy of raping her in 2010 has shared rejoinder to her claim which she said was a joke.Read previous story here





According to the singer and actress, she has been sharing her songs online but no one cared to re-post until a scandal was involved.

Simbee Davis who shared a video of herself having drinks with her friends, also told everyone affected by the stunt to forgive her. She wrote;





So I’ve been posting my songs online and no one ever bothered to repost it, no blogger reposted my songs or video, but now scandal is involved everybody don carry simbeedavis, abeg ooo, @mcgalaxy is my brother, no be every news dey real, make una help my tag @mcgalaxy and tell am not to vex, tell am sef to add mouth for one of my song make me sef blow, if no be him nobody for hear my name, for all the bloggers eh, make una blog this one ooo, use same energy you used to promote someone’s downfall to promote my songs and God will bless you. Any one affected by this stunt I pulled please make una forgive me, bottom line is, galaxy is my brother oooo. Peace and love...