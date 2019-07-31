The marriage between young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her 59-year-old billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, has been the topic of discussion among Nigerians since the news hit social media. Many were unimpressed that the much older man got married to a young lady.





Despite the hatred, the couple does not seem to mind the negativity as they openly display their affection for each other on social media.





In a video making the rounds on the internet, Regina Daniels reassured her husband of her love. The young lady was with her friends when she made a video saying she loves Ned Nwoko wholeheartedly and he is the best.





She said: “I love you Mr Ned Nwoko with all my heart. Baby I love you. You’re the best; you always know that, okay. I’m saying it wholeheartedly again and all over again, I love you my husband.”

She also warned warned those she described as ‘haters’ to keep off her matters.





Recall that, earlier this year, the secret marriage between the actress and Nwoko was greeted with mix reactions on social media, with many calling her a ‘money monger’.





See the video below:







