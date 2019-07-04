Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has rejected the apology tendered to women, Nigerians and the woman allegedly assaulted at a sex-toy shop in Abuja by Senator Elisha Abbo.The senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District had apologised to Nigerians, his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and women in general, following a viral video in which he was caught physically assaulting a lady at a sex-toy shop in Abuja.The 41-year-old Senator had said, “I’m not here to narrate my own side of the story. I’m here to apologise to Nigerians for insulting their sensibilities.“It is therefore with deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I Senator Isiaku Abbo profoundly apologise to all Nigerians, the Senate. the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, my friends as well as our mothers; the Nigerian women.“I personally apologised to Bibra and her family for my action. No matter what you did for me, you don’t deserve such treatment. I’m sorry.”This apology angered the actress, who reacted, saying, “Your supposed apology smacks of arrogance, Elisha Abbo! You said “no matter what she did to me”, what did she do except tell you to take it easy.. Your supposed apology is very insincere.“You were caught in your own lie. You went to prepare a robust response and came back with this hogwash of an apology. We must as a people see things to a logical conclusion. examples must be made saying impunity in any form, from anyone is unacceptable.”