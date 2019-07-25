



Enyinnaya Abaribe, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator from Abia state, say Olorunnimbe Mamora, a ministerial nominee, deserves commendation for rejecting an initial appointment of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Mamora, a former senator, is among the 10 out of 43 ministerial nominees screened by the senate on Wednesday.





Buhari had earlier appointed him as the chairman of the Abuja Investment and Infrastructure Centre, an appointment which he rejected in 2018.





During the screening, Abaribe, said Mamora was relegated by the appointment earlier offered by Buhari.





He said the ex-lawmaker’s nomination as a minister showed that his value has been recognised.





“We are very glad that finally, they have recognised who you are. You sat on this seat and did very well. And they used local materials to localise you, you didn’t give up,” he said.





“Senator Mamora is our very good friend and he is my neighbour. We know of situations where senators left here and were offered positions that a senator shouldn’t take and they took it. But Senator Mamora was offered position and he rejected it because he looked at each and everyone one of us and say if I take that position, it will demean this senate.”



