While countries like Germany, England, Denmark, Slovakia and Liberia have had a woman at the helm of its affairs, leading the country, Nigeria is yet to have a woman as its number one citizen since its independence in 1960.





This reality was presented by London-based Nigerian journalist, identified as Young Otutu on Twitter, who stated that a woman can never become the president of Nigeria. Otutu shared in a post that such can't happen at least in the next fifty years to come and tied the hindrance to religion and traditions.

While considering the possibility, and given that Nigeria is a democracy, he shared that while a woman gunning for the seat of president in the country might win votes from states in the south, she will never be supported in the north solely because of beliefs that women are not meant to lead and worse because most men believe a woman belongs in the kitchen and 'the other room'.

As a lady u can never be president of Nigeria.



Not in the next 50yrs.



While you might win all states in the south, you will never get a single state in d North.



Exclude: kogi, benue, kwara, taraba, plateau & adamawa.



The Misogyny in the North fueled by religion is cataclysmic — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) July 27, 2019

Do you agree with him?