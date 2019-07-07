The following are seven principal facts about the President’s list of suggested names for ministerial appointments.1. There are 43 nominees in all, comprising seven women and 36 men.2. Seven states comprising Edo, Anambra, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, and Kwara have two nominees each.3. Those who hail from the seven states with two nominees each are: Osagie Ehanire and Clement Ike (Edo State); Sharon Ikeazor and Chris Ngige (Anambra State); Mariam Katagun and Adamu Adamu (Bauchi State); Muhammad Mahmood and Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna); Sabo Nanono and Major-Gen. Bashir Salihi Magashi (Kano); Babatunde Fashola and Adeleke Mamora (Lagos); Lai Mohammed and Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara State).4. The nominees are drawn from all the 36 states of the federation5. The seven women on Buhari’s ministerial list are: Sharon Ikeazor, Zainab Ahmed, Gbemisola Saraki, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, Sadiya Farouk, Mariam Katagun and Pauline Tallen.6. Names of 19 ministers who served with President Muhammadu Buhari in his first term were dropped and replaced with new nominees.7. The 19 ministers that were dropped and replaced are: Ex-minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau; Solomon Dalung (Sports); Adebayo Shittu (Communication); Suleiman Adamu (Water Resources); Ibe Kachikwu (Petroleum); Audu Ogbeh (Agriculture); Udo Udoma (Budget and National Planning); Ibrahim Usman Jibril (Environment); Khadija Bukar Ibrahim (ex-state minister, Foreign Affairs); Cladius Omoleye Daramola (ex-minister of state for Niger Delta); Prof Anthony Onwuka (ex-minister of state for Education); Aisha Alhassan (Women Affairs); Dan Ali (Defence); Okechukwu Enelamah (Trade, Investment and Industry); Aisha Abubakar (ex-minister of state, Trade and Investment); Heineken Lokpobiri (ex-minister of State for Agriculture); Isaac Adewole (Health); Abubakar Bawa Bwari (ex-minister of state for Solid Minerals); Usani Uguru (ex-minister of Niger Delta).