



Muyiwa Atoyebi, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, is among the 38 lawyers to be conferred with the senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) title.





Aged 34, Atoyebi is the youngest Nigerian lawyer elevated to that height.





In a statement, Hadizatu Mustapha, secretary of the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) said the new SANs would be sworn in during the 2019/2020 new legal year of the supreme court in September.





SAN is conferred on Nigerian lawyers who have practiced for not less than 10 years, and have achieved distinction in the profession.









Adedoyin Oyinkan Rhodes-Vivour Abdullahi Haruna Manga Muhammed Nurudeen Adedayo Toba Apapta John Onuegbulam Asoluka Adedokun Mathew Makinde Daniel Chukwudi Enwelum Emmanuel Adeyeye Oyebanji Tuduru Uchendu Ede Abdul Olajide Ajana Ama Vemaark Etuwewe Oladipo Adekorede Olasope Leslie Arthur Olutayo Nylander Olusegun Oyediran Fowowe Andrew Essien Hutton Olukayode Abayomi Enitan Paul Harris Adakole Ogbole Olaniyi Maruph Olopade Samuel Ngozi Agweh Olusegun Omoniyi Jolaawo Alphonsus Okoh Alubo Ayo Asala Abiodun Adediran Olatunji Olumide Andrew Aju Chimezie Victor Chikwem Ihekweazu Mamman Lawan Uchefula Ugonna Chikwumaeze Ebun-Olu Samuel Adegboruwa Usman Ogwu Sule Safiya Umar Badamasi Echezona Chukwudi Etiaba Godwin Osemeahon Omoaka Emeka Onyemaechi Ozoani Alexander Chukwudi Ejesieme Jephthah Chikodi Njikonye Aikhunegbe Anthony Malik Alhassan Akeje Umar Oyetola Muyiwa Atoyebi



