



Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the purported threat by Coalition of Northern Youths to evict all southerners in the North, if the federal government doesn’t rescind its decision to suspend the Ruga settlements for Fulani herders within 30 days.





The Federal Government suspended the Ruga initiative earlier planned to curb incessant clashes between Fulani herders and host communities.





But the government was forced to suspend the decision after the idea was greeted by widespread criticism.





Angered by the news of its suspension, the northern youths purportedly issued a 30-day ultimatum to every southerner residing in the north to vacate unless Ruga is implemented.

Reacting to purported threat by the youths, Fani-Kayode warned the group that the south was ready for them and even charged them to save the 30 days grace it had given and carry out their threat immediately.





In a post on his Twitter handle on Friday, the former minister said a 30-day period was too long, adding that “the sooner the dance begins the better, while warning the group they will ‘reap the whirlwind that you have sown.’





“To the arewa youths who dared to say that every southerner must leave the north within 30 days unless RUGA is implemented.





“I say, stop the threats and just do it! the sooner this dance begins the better! 30 days is too long! you will reap the whirlwind that you have sown!





“We are waiting for you!this time around we are ready.there will be no settlement and there will be no turning back!





“Macbeth said ‘I shall fight till the flesh be hacked from my bones and damned be he who first cries hold!





“Between us, I say damned be he who first cries hold!”





Recall that in 2017, a similar group had issued the Igbos a quit notice, in response to IPOB’s stay at home order – a notice they later withdrew.