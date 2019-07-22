



There have been many cases of gas cylinder explosions and when this happens, lives are lost and properties worth millions are destroyed.





However, there are so many danger signs we need to look out for while using a Gas cylinder.





Some of these factors are:

Cooking gas cylinders must not exceed five years: most people using gas cylinders hardly remember when it was bought. It is important to keep track of the days and replace them as soon as possible.

Do not buy used Gas cylinders .

. Watch out for the expiry dates: The steps to check the expiry date are very simple and basic. The expiry of LPG cylinder can be found on one of the metal strips that connect the body of the cylinder to top ring (handle). It is mentioned on the inner side of the strip. The strip has any of the alphabets from A to D painted on it along with a number. Decoding the expiry date is simple. The alphabet represents the month it expires while the number indicates the year. A year is divided into four quarters :

A – January to March