Africa Cup of Nations leading goalscorers after completion of quarter-finals in Egypt on Thursday:
3: Bakambu (COD), Ighalo (NGR), Mane (SEN), Ounas (ALG)
2: Belaili, Mahrez (both ALG), Elmohamady, Salah (both EGY), Kodjia, Zaha (both CIV), Andriamahitsinoro (MAD), J. Ayew (GHA), Bahoken (CMR), En-Nesyri (MAR), Msakni (TUN), Okwi (UGA), Olunga (KEN), Pote (BEN), Yattara (GUI), Zungu (RSA)
Semi-finals line-up in Egypt this Sunday (both kick-off times GMT):
At 30 June Stadium, Cairo
Senegal vs Tunisia (1600)
At Cairo International Stadium
Algeria vs Nigeria (1900)
(AFP)
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.