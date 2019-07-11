 2019 AFCON leading scorers, semi-finals line-up | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Africa Cup of Nations leading goalscorers after completion of quarter-finals in Egypt on Thursday:

3: Bakambu (COD), Ighalo (NGR), Mane (SEN), Ounas (ALG)

2: Belaili, Mahrez (both ALG), Elmohamady, Salah (both EGY), Kodjia, Zaha (both CIV), Andriamahitsinoro (MAD), J. Ayew (GHA), Bahoken (CMR), En-Nesyri (MAR), Msakni (TUN), Okwi (UGA), Olunga (KEN), Pote (BEN), Yattara (GUI), Zungu (RSA)

Semi-finals line-up in Egypt this Sunday (both kick-off times GMT):


At 30 June Stadium, Cairo

Senegal vs Tunisia (1600)

At Cairo International Stadium

Algeria vs Nigeria (1900)

