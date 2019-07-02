Nigeria’s ex-international, Edema Fuludu, on Tuesday advised the Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, to field his best players at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16.Fuludu gave the advice in an interview with the newsmen in Lagos.He said fielding the best players is the only way to get the desired result.It was gathered that the team suffered a 0-2 defeat in the hands of the Barea of Madagascar, in Sunday’s final Group B match in Alexandria, Egypt.“Truth be told that was a very painful defeat; it’s hard to come to terms with that defeat.“Again, that’s football; you lose some, you win some, some are just so painful.“I believe we have good players but I need the coach to play the best players out of the quality players that we have.“We need to always secure our win,’’ Fuludu said.According to him, quality players should always kick-start the match to get the result and we can then make substitutions if necessary.“This defeat was so uncalled for; the margin at which we were defeated is daunting,’’ he said.Nigeria, as runners-up in Group B with six points behind Madagascar on seven, will now play against the second-placed team in Group F which comprises Cameroon, Ghana, Benin Republic and Equatorial Guinea.