



Ugboaja Chizobam Stephany, a 16-year-old Nigerian girl, has emerged the youngest best candidate ever recorded by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).





The Imo-born teenager graduated from the Jesuit Memorial College in Port Harcourt and was among the candidates who sat for the just-concluded Senior Schools Certificate Examination (SSCE).





Stephany enrolled for Further Mathematics, General Mathematics, English Language, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Civic Education, Economics and Data Processing and emerged with distinctions across all nine subjects.





The teenage girl, who hails from Ezinihitte in Mbaise LGA of the southeastern state, would be joining a list of the candidates the regional examination body has ever recorded as the youngest.





WAEC released the results of candidates who participated in its 2019 May/June West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on July 26, 2019.





A total of 1,596161 candidates registered for the examination from 18,639 recognized secondary schools in Nigeria and 1,020,519 of them obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects including English and Mathematics.





The exam council released the results of 1,468,071 candidates while 122,102 others had a few of their subjects still being processed as at the time of the release of results.