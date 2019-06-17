



Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, is on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for a meeting to “discuss ways of tackling the problem of banditry” in the state.





Yusuf Idris, the director-general, government house press affairs, disclosed this in a statement.





He said the governor, who travelled on Sunday to perform the lesser hajj in Saudi Arabia, would stop over in Dubai to meet with security experts to seek advice.





He said Matawalle will also discuss with officials of Saudi Arabian government towards the release of Alaramma Ibrahim, a Zamfara-born in detention for almost two years, over alleged drugs trafficking.

“The governor will meet with security experts in Dubai and share ideas on the best way to end the menace of armed banditry in the state,” the statement read.





“He is also expected to meet with the officials of Saudi Arabian government to discuss ways towards the release of the Zamfara-born Alaramma Ibrahim, who has been in detention for almost two years, over alleged drugs trafficking.





“From our findings, his arrest followed a frame-up initiated from the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.





“While in Dubai, the governor will also meet with officials of African Development Bank (ADB), and some investors interested in investing into the Zamfara economy.”





Residents of Zamfara are under siege of suspected bandits, with efforts of government to contain the situation not yielding the desired result.