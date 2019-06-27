



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state says it will head to the court to challenge some elective positions being occupied by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Lawali Liman, state chairman of the party, disclosed this while addressing a press conference in Gusau, the state capital, on Wednesday.





The party had won all but one elective position during the general election but the supreme court sacked its candidates on the ground that the party did not hold credible primary elections.





Liman said the party stare officials met with its national leadership where they were informed they could still go to court to seek redress.

He said this is because some of the candidates were unopposed during the primary elections.





“We held a meeting recently with the party’s national chairman in Abuja who informed me that our party has a window to challenge the action of the INEC following the supreme court ruling that nullified our election in the state,” he said.





“Since the matter taken to the court revolved around irregularities of primaries, we had 13 candidates for the state house of assembly, three for the senate and two for the house of representatives. These were those who contested unopposed and the primaries did not affect them.”





Liman added that INEC was “too hasty” to declare the PDP which winner “because the exact directive of the supreme court was that the next party with the ‘requisite spread’ should be declared and by these, our issues were not taken into consideration.”



