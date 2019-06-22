Nigerian veteran stand-up comedian better known as Ali Baba has stated that having huge followers on social media does not guarantee loyalty.The 53-year-old entertainer, fondly called the ‘King of comedy’, said some social media users follow you to “see you slip and fall” to the extent that they operate like “monitoring spirits”.In his words: "Some are following to see you slip and fall. They don’t want to miss that moment. They want to be one of the first responders. That’s why when you post something and it offends some sensibilities, they all jump on you like vultures. They have been on standby for so long,” said Ali Baba, in a lengthy post shared on his official Instagram page.“You never see them share that post of the seminar you are having to their WhatsApp group. Naaaaaaaa. They would rather die than post the picture of your child graduating. For why? They have talked so bad about you, that they are too ass-shamed to applaud your success. Because they told many you will never make it.”The ‘Wedding Party’ actor also said that some hypocritical followers create fake accounts in order to post disparaging remarks on social media.“Many of them are so bent on your failure, that they have to create a fake account to help them post those acidic comments. Like your post? Why? For what? Say who die? They will rather use the data to go through your competition’s page and leave thumbs up there,” he wrote.“So following you is not a sign of loyalty of admiration. That’s how monitoring spirits operate.”