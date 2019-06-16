Naira Marley who was recently released from prison on bail has a message for internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys.





In his first live video since his release, the singer said yahoo boys owe him alot because he went to prison because of them





One would have thought the singer would be careful enough to stay off the same topic that got him into prison in the first place but he has proved to be as stubborn as a mule by talking about Yahoo boys in his first video since his return.

Watch video below: