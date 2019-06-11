The Special Adviser to former Senate President Bukola Saraki on New Media, Bamikole Omishore, has congratulated the newly sworn-in President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, while calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to end the blame game and get to work.Omoshore, minutes after Lawan’s swearing-in, posted on Twitter, “Wishing Senator Ahmed Lawan the very best as the President of the @NGRSenate of 9th Assembly.“With the President now having his candidate as the chairman of (the) National Assembly, I pray this will bring an end to excuses and blame game and Nigerians can get dividends of democracy.”Saraki’s Senate presidency was embroiled in controversy beginning with his emergence in June 2015 against the wishes of his then party, the All Progressives Congress, and Buhari.The former Senate President defected to the Peoples Democratic Party on July 31, 2018.