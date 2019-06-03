A video footage of a Nigerian prophetess telling members that people who take vitamin C and eat Titus fish can’t make heaven has surfaced on the internet.

The viral video shows the prophetess saying vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and Titus fish are gotten from the deep sea which is marine kingdom. She says that people who indulge in taking vitamin c would need deliverance and those who eat titus fish or to make heaven. According to her, Vitamin C is not produced anywhere in the world.





The controversial video has gone viral since it hit the internet, sparking different reactions from Nigerians.





See the video below:



