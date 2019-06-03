 "You Can’t Make Heaven If You Take Vitamin C And Eat Titus Fish" – Nigerian Prophetess | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » "You Can’t Make Heaven If You Take Vitamin C And Eat Titus Fish" – Nigerian Prophetess

1:55 PM 0
A+ A-

A video footage of a Nigerian prophetess telling members that people who take vitamin C and eat Titus fish can’t make heaven has surfaced on the internet.


The viral video shows the prophetess saying vitamin C (ascorbic acid) and Titus fish are gotten from the deep sea which is marine kingdom. She says that people who indulge in taking vitamin c would need deliverance and those who eat titus fish or to make heaven. According to her, Vitamin C is not produced anywhere in the world.

The controversial video has gone viral since it hit the internet, sparking different reactions from Nigerians.

See the video below:






KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top