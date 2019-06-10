



The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, has accused the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, of being “power drunk.”





AYCF President General, Yerima Shettima, who was reacting to the feud between the Ganduje-led state government and Sanusi, described the face-off as unnecessary.





The Ganduje-led administration had queried Sanusi for allegedly misappropriating the Emirate Council’s N3.4 billion.





It was gathered that the Emir was queried after the submission of a report by the State office of the anti-corruption and Public Complaint Commission who investigated him on the alleged squandering of the Emirate Council’s funds.

The report, which was submitted to the state government last week Tuesday was said to have recommended for the immediate suspension of the Emir.





The government has consequently handed down a query to the Emir through the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Usman Alhaji.





The government was planning on the complete deposition of the Emir when a final report of its forthcoming panel of inquiry comes out indicting Sanusi.





However, Shettima warned that the deposition of Emir Sanusi would lead to crisis in Kano State.





According to Shettima: “The issue is totally unnecessary; but I thank God for the ongoing interventions and reconciliation at the instance of well-meaning Nigerians.





“I thank God because the alleged move won’t happen because if it happens, Kano would have gone into crisis and we all know how Kano is when it comes to the issue of violence.





“It’s really a terrible place to experience violence. I thank God for those who intervened also you can’t undermine the place of a traditional ruler. The Kano traditional Emirate has been there for over five centuries and Ganduje thinks he can just wake up one day because he has four years and undermine that institution that would amount to calamity.





“Ganduje is power drunk and he is abusing it in this matter. He can’t be fighting everybody at the same time no matter how powerful he is. Ganduje is nothing but a common mortal. He can’t be fighting everybody, its so embarrassing there was no reason for the crisis, he just went about creating unnecessary panic everywhere. In the nearest future he is going to bear the cross for so many things he has done.”